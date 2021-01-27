Norfolk council agrees on $900,000 incentive for independent grocer to open in Berkley

SAN ANSELMO, CA – MAY 02: Romaine lettuce is displayed at a grocery store on May 2, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s some new hope for a Norfolk community.

On Tuesday night, Norfolk City Council voted unanimously to approve spending $400,000 dollars — on top of $500,000 from the Economic Development Authority — to help incentivize a new independent grocery store to move into a former Farm Fresh in the Berkley area.

That area is considered a food desert, meaning residents don’t have access to fresh, quality food.

“A big — it’s a humongous deal. It’s a deal it’s gigantic for us. You know in today’s society it seems like a regular thing to be able to go get something to eat,” said Bernard “Pee Wee” Thompson, a resident of the Berkley area.

However, the action to allocate money toward the effort to bring a grocery store to the neighborhood was not on the agenda, and no public documents were ever updated.

A cooperation agreement between the city and Economic Development Authority says Berkley Supermarket LLC — under P3 Properties based in Suffolk — has committed to opening a full-service supermarket with a prepared-foods eatery in the approximately 27,805 square feet storefront. It is in the Berkley Shopping Center on East Berkley Avenue.

Of the $900,000 going to Berkley Supermarket, $400,000 will be a forgivable loan. The rest, $500,000, is a performance-based grant. It will all help with improving the supermarket space and adding inventory and equipment.

According to the ordinance passed Tuesday, the city said the “attraction of a grocery store in Berkley is a cause worthy of financial assistance.”

The Farm Fresh in the shopping center closed in May 2018. The closure was part of a mass-shutdown and buy-out of Farm Fresh stores in Virginia. Some stores were sold to Food Lion, Kroger and Harris Teeter, while others simply closed.

Now, only a Family Dollar and nearby convenience stores are the local options for area residents to buy food.

Exactly one year ago on Wednesday, Norfolk officials told WAVY News the city had approved at least $500,000 to help attract a new store to Berkley. At the time, the city said it had “reached out to everybody” and spoken with both local and national grocery chains.

Under the cooperation agreement, the new supermarket must work with the city to develop programs that encourage community buy-in for the store’s success.

In part, the city also wants the operator to enter into a lease for the space spanning at least 10 years.

As far as the city’s financial buy-in not being on the agenda, some council members said they hadn’t even seen the agreement before the meeting.

When council approved the agreement Tuesday night, councilman Tommy Smigiel said he hadn’t even seen it.

Smigiel still voted yes — as he says he has long supported the efforts to eliminate food deserts — but following the virutal council meeting, he started asking questions.

By Wednesday night, the resolution and paperwork was still nowhere to be found on the council agenda posted to the city’s website.

10 On Your Side obtained a copy of the paperwork by contacting a city spokesperson.

Still, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said he didn’t believe the item’s absence on the agenda was a transparency issue.

Simply put, the said “some things are time-sensitive.”

Alexander said the new company has deadlines it needs to meet that prevented City Council from being able to wait until its next meeting to make a decision.

Smigiel said he received an apology from the city manager following the meeting. He hopes next time, officials will be more mindful about letting the public know what’s happening.