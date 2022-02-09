Norfolk council accepts $300K state grant for gun violence prevention programs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk will receive a $300,000 grant to help with community-based gun violence prevention programs.
City council voted to accept the grant from the Virginia attorney general’s office on Tuesday night.
City Manager Chip Filer said the city will now need to come up with a plan on how the city’s police department will use the money. That’ll involve working with community partners and advocates.
Newport News accepted a similar grant back in September.
Norfolk’s council also voted Tuesday night to add more land to the St. Paul’s area revitalization area.