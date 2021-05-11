Norfolk converts old Greyhound station into temporary homeless shelter

OREGON – AUGUST 17: A Greyhound bus stands parked at a station in rural Oregon on one of the last days Greyhound bus company will continue the route through rural Oregon, August 17, 2004. Greyhound, the iconic bus company, will stop servicing over 260 small communities west of Chicago, as of August 17, 2004. For many of these communities, Greyhound is the last form of affordable public transportation for people wishing to get out of their communities to larger cities and towns. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images for Fortune Magazine)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The former Greyhound bus station on Brambleton Avenue in downtown Norfolk has been converted into a temporary shelter for homeless adults.

The city opened the converted property on May 1 to help people who are not in a traditional shelter and need a place to stay overnight during the summer months, per Sarah Paige Fuller with the Norfolk Community Services Board. Pastor Jim Wood and First Presbyterian Church have hosted the Norfolk Emergency Shelter Team (NEST) Winter Shelter program through April 30.

The shelter’s expected to be in place through October, and currently has 55 outdoor tents and bathrooms indoors.

The city says it’s working to improve the shelter with air conditioning and doors, walls and a roof for outdoor units, expanded sleeping areas and onsite laundry. When renovations are completed the shelter will be able to host up to 80 people.

It also has security 24/7 and other services such as case management are provided.

In the meantime, the city is searching for a permanent location year-round. If you’re interested in volunteering or donating clothing or snacks, you can contact Pastor Jim Wood at jim@fpcnorfolk.org.

You might remember that in 2018, Norfolk approved an agreement with Tidewater Community College to turn the station into a new center for visual and culinary arts, but the project fell through after a major donor withdrew their pledge, the Virginian-Pilot reported.