Norfolk wants to use potential casino revenue to improve city schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Where will the potential revenue from the development of the proposed Pamunkey Indian Tribe casino go?

Two city public schools are set to get first priority on those funds, after City Council voted 7-1 on a resolution that prompted an impromptu special session Tuesday night.

The resolution mandates that two city public schools, Booker T. Washington High and Maury High, would get revenue for capital improvement projects “if and when” revenue is received from the “option to purchase, the sale of land for a resort casino, or its development prior to the opening of the resort casino in Norfolk.”

JUST IN: @NorfolkVA city council members are voting TONIGHT on a resolution for improvement projects at Booker T. Washington H.S. & Maury H.S. to be paid for w/ revenue from the development of the resort casino. A notice about the special mtg to vote on this went out yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rbY4GVzoXP — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) October 1, 2019

This comes just a week after City Council voted 7-1 to sell just over 13 acres of land next to Harbor Park to the tribe for $750,000 per acre.

Though the resolution focuses on funds received before the casino’s opening (including the land sale), the city’s also projected to receive about $5 million per year while the casino operates.

Councilwoman Andria McClellan, who voted no to the land sale last week, was the lone no vote this week. She said that council only got word of the special session about the resolution last night at midnight and received a copy at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She’s been concerned the process with the casino has been rushed.

“It’s incomprehensible that we are operating like this. This is not what I got elected to do,” McClellan said.

This breaking article will be updated, and Geena Arevalo will have more coverage tonight.