Norfolk community to host Annual Christmas Giveaway

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Annual Norfolk Christmas Giveaway will be hosted on Monday, Dec. 21.

Sponsored by Nonprofits including Helping Kids Teens America Inc. and Toys for Tots the free event will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Garden of Prayer Church parking lot located at 1001 Church Street.

This year the event will be drive-through to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Participants are required to wear a mask.

Over 2,000 toys will be given away to children and teenagers in the community.

Event organizers say they are willing to accommodate those who do not have a car.

You can register to attend by calling 757-831-3663 and for additional information on the giveaway, click here.

