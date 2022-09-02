NORFOLK ,Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk’s Community Services Board is offering a free training to become a certified mental health first aider.

According to a tweet from the city, the training will take place on September 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7447 Central Business Park Drive.

This free in-person training is a way to take the fear out of conversations regarding mental health. Participants will learn about potential risk factors, warning signs, strategies to help those in crisis and non-crisis situation and where to turn for help using the 5-step “ALGEE” action plan.

Registration for the training will close on September 9 at 5 p.m. or when the class is filled. Those interested in attending can register on the their Eventbrite page.