NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Community Services Board’s Prevention Department is hosting two virtual training sessions for the Norfolk community.
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) – Virtual Training
This training is free and open to those working in a professional and/or volunteer setting with people in the Norfolk community.
It goes in-depth about adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the impact on behavior, so trainees can take what they learn and apply it to their day-to-day.
The training will be interactive and raffles will be offered throughout as well.
- When: Thursday, July 14 | 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Virtual
- Price: Free
Register for the class here.
Adult Mental Health First Aid – Virtual Training
This free training offers anyone, regardless of background or degree, an understanding of how to identify and respond to mental health and substance abuse obstacles.
The one-day course also offers certification as a Mental Health First Aider and access to networks and resources, upon completion.
Pre-work is required to be completed before the training.
Registration closes July 18 at 5 p.m. or when the class fills up.
- When: Thursday, July 21 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: Virtual
- Price: Free
Register for the class here.
Contact Danielle McDowell to find out about future classes: Danielle.McDowell@norfolk.gov