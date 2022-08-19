NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As Norfolk police investigate two deadly shootings that happened in a matter of hours on Thursday afternoon, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi tells 10 On Your Side that there is something residents can do to make Norfolk a safer place.

“What the community needs to do is offer up the information to police, and to us as prosecutors, to be able to hold people accountable,” Fatehi said.

On Thursday afternoon, a double shooting near the Ward’s Corner shopping center killed a 19-year-old and injured a 17-year-old. Then, less than two miles away, another shooting claimed the lives of three people at the Fenner Gardens apartments at Fenner Street.

“This is a nationwide problem that Norfolk has seen — an increase in gun violence. It keeps me up at night,” Fatehi said.

Norfolk Police have not yet released any information about suspects in either of the shootings. The interim Police Chief, however, did acknowledge how the killings might make residents feel.

“With two separate incidents occurring so close together in such a short amount of time, it is understandable for there to be heightened concern among our residents; however, I want to reassure both of these communities that the Norfolk Police Department is working hard to catch those responsible for both of these acts,” Interim Chief Goldsmith said in a statement.

Fatehi echoed that he understands why people may feel unsafe. He also said he was sympathetic to those people who may have information about what happened, but are too afraid to come forward. Still, he says, that information is crucial to reducing gun violence.

“The number one deterrent to criminal behavior, and especially gun violence, is not the length of a sentence — it’s the probability of getting caught, Fatehi said.

“Police cannot arrest people they can’t identify, I can’t prosecute people who the police can’t arrest,” he added.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.