NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s Commonwealth’s Attorney called an incident in which a man was stabbed Wednesday at a residence on Verdun Avenue a tragic case and one of self-defense.

Police were called to a home after a report of an assault, with investigators finding 33-year-old Joseph Warner with a stab wound, and he later died from his injuries.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi told 10 On Your Side that the people involved knew each other.

“These situations are very difficult,” Fatehi said. “This situation was tragic. Really tragic.”

Fatehi could not go into detail due to the pending investigation but said cases like this are extremely rare.

“There are times, they are very limited and very narrow, but they are there where people are legally justified in using deadly force,” Fatehi said, “based on the evidence that police gathered and the statements they took, my analysis of how the law applies to those facts, this was not a situation where there was a crime to be charged.”

Those close to Warner told us they believe he went to his ex’s home to check on her. She was inside with her current boyfriend. There was then an altercation that resulted in Warner being stabbed.

Warner’s family and friends said he was a wonderful chef who lived to cook and was a hard worker at Canada Dry. They also tell us Warner saved many lives as an organ donor.

Wednesday’s deadly stabbing is the 13th homicide in Norfolk this year. Fatehi said that number is down compared to 20 homicides this time last year.