Norfolk Commissioner of the Revenue and Treasurer’s Office to change weekly hours

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk Commissioner of the Revenue and Treasurer’s Office will update their hours beginning Jan. 18.

Both offices will be closed to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Both offices will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to the City of Norfolk.

Staff for the offices can be contacted using the following emails and phone numbers:

City Treasurer questions: CT-Portalquestions@Norfolk.gov or (757) 664-7800

or (757) 664-7800 City Treasurer real estate questions: CT-REINQUIRY@norfolk.gov or (757) 664-7800

or (757) 664-7800 Business license/business property questions: CORBT@Norfolk.gov or (757) 664-7886

or (757) 664-7886 Personal property questions: CORPP@Norfolk.gov or (757) 664-7884

More information is online at the City Treasurer’s website and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s website.