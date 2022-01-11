Norfolk Commissioner of the Revenue and Treasurer’s Office to change weekly hours

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk Commissioner of the Revenue and Treasurer’s Office will update their hours beginning Jan. 18.
Both offices will be closed to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Both offices will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to the City of Norfolk.
Staff for the offices can be contacted using the following emails and phone numbers:
- City Treasurer questions: CT-Portalquestions@Norfolk.gov or (757) 664-7800
- City Treasurer real estate questions: CT-REINQUIRY@norfolk.gov or (757) 664-7800
- Business license/business property questions: CORBT@Norfolk.gov or (757) 664-7886
- Personal property questions: CORPP@Norfolk.gov or (757) 664-7884
More information is online at the City Treasurer’s website and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s website.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.