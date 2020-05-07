Norfolk Commission on the Arts donates $43,000 in emergency relief to 20 art organizations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Norfolk Commission on the Arts and Humanities donated $43,000 in emergency relief funding to support 20 local art organizations in Hampton Roads.

The funds initially come from the Mermaids on Parade events which were held over 20 years ago. Most of the money raised at the time has already been given to local art organizations but during the events, a portion of the funds was set aside for Hampton Roads art organizations in times of emergency.

Recipients of the grants were selected in an impartial manner and based on those with no other source of regular funding for the 2020 fiscal year.

“On behalf of myself and all of us at Bay Youth Orchestras of Virginia, I want to thank you for this generous gesture,” said Executive Director of Bay Youth Orchestras Dr. Elizabeth Richards. “I appreciate your efforts to support our organization and others like ours during this time of uncertainty. Thank you again and again!”

As for the mermaids, Peter and Bess Decker are the art supporters who launched the mermaid parade idea where more than 100 original fiberglass sculptures were hand-painted by local artists, adopted, and auctioned off to local businesses and individuals throughout the city.

These iconic mermaids each reflect nautical and Norfolk themes. More information on the Mermaids on Parade and the Mermaid Trail can be found online.

More information on the Norfolk Commission on the Arts & Humanities can be found online.

