Norfolk Collegiate celebrates the class of 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Collegiate welcomed the Class of 2020 to the school’s alumni ranks on Friday.

Sixty-nine members were conferred as the 57th class of graduates on the Franklin & Mathas Family Turf Fields in an early morning ceremony.

Alumnus Barron Segar ’80, president and CEO of the World Food Program USA, delivered the keynote speech to the graduates as family members watched in person while practicing safe social distancing.

The event was live-streamed for those unable to attend and the ceremony was limited to 250 people due to Phase III restrictions.

The class will be forever remembered for how they handled the COVID-19 pandemic; however, they will also be remembered for:

Their generosity (they raised money for countless community groups and had 100% participation in the JeffersonChallenge)

Their academic achievements (they were offered more than $2 million in merit-based college scholarships and will be attending some of the nation’s best colleges and universities this fall)

Their excellence in academics (nearly one-quarter of the class are AP Capstone diploma candidates)

Norfolk Collegiate Graduates Class of 2020 Friday (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Collegiate)

Norfolk Collegiate Graduates Class of 2020 Friday (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Collegiate)

Norfolk Collegiate Graduates Class of 2020 Friday (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Collegiate)

Norfolk Collegiate Graduates Class of 2020 Friday (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Collegiate)

Norfolk Collegiate Graduates Class of 2020 Friday (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Collegiate)

Latest News