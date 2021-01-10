Norfolk closes recreation centers, indoor pools for 4 weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, Recreation, Parks & Open Space (RPOS) facilities will temporarily close to the public in Norfolk for four weeks.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 11 and lasting until Feb. 8, the following centers and pools will temporarily close:

  • Huntersville Community Center 
  • Lambert’s Point Community Center 
  • Berkley Community Center 
  • East Ocean View Community Center  
  • Norview Community Center 
  • Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center 
  • Southside Aquatics Center 
  • Huntersville Pool 
  • Northside Pool 

A statement released by city officials says:

“In lieu of in-person classes scheduled in January, RPOS will offer virtual programming for fee-based classes, personal training, and wellness programs. Certified therapeutic recreation specialists will offer individual wellness services to patrons with disabilities.”

“RPOS will also utilize its Facebook page and website to promote virtual programming for families and youth, such as eSports gaming tournaments, arts and crafts tutorials, STEM-related activities, sports drills, and more.”

For additional information, visit Norfolk.gov/play.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10