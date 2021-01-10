Norfolk closes recreation centers, indoor pools for 4 weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, Recreation, Parks & Open Space (RPOS) facilities will temporarily close to the public in Norfolk for four weeks.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 11 and lasting until Feb. 8, the following centers and pools will temporarily close:

Huntersville Community Center

Lambert’s Point Community Center

Berkley Community Center

East Ocean View Community Center

Norview Community Center

Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center

Southside Aquatics Center

Huntersville Pool

Northside Pool

A statement released by city officials says:

“In lieu of in-person classes scheduled in January, RPOS will offer virtual programming for fee-based classes, personal training, and wellness programs. Certified therapeutic recreation specialists will offer individual wellness services to patrons with disabilities.”

“RPOS will also utilize its Facebook page and website to promote virtual programming for families and youth, such as eSports gaming tournaments, arts and crafts tutorials, STEM-related activities, sports drills, and more.”

For additional information, visit Norfolk.gov/play.