NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk City Treasurer, Daun Hester, announced a change in process to provide secure payments for real estate and property taxes.

According to a press release, the Treasurer’s Office is partnering with PNC Bank to ensure the safe processing of payments and realign internal resources.

The city will be using PNC Bank lockboxes, which will expedite the collection of paper-based payments. This new process is also in line with the industry’s practices for large mail payments.

The new address for mailing personal property tax and real estate payments is as follows:

City of Norfolk, Virginia

Daun S. Hester, City Treasurer

P.O. Box 749456

Atlanta, GA 30374-9456

Residents are still able to make payments in person, online, by phone and electronically. For more information visit www.norfolk.gov/treasurer.