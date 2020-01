NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Locals get the chance to have their voice heard on local budget priorities while sipping their favorite brew.

Norfolk’s ‘Budget & Brews’ initiative will take place for the last time on Wednesday, January 15.

Courtesy of the City of Norfolk

The goal is for locals to cultivate ‘real talk’ with city staff about budget questions and city priorities.

The Wednesday night event goes from 6 to 8 at Maker’s Craft Brewery.

