Norfolk City Schools provide lunch for students over winter break

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This is the first year students enrolled in Norfolk City Schools will have lunch options available during the winter break.

For the pilot program, Norfolk Schools are partnering with Parks & Recreation at Norview Community Center and Berkley Community Center.

These two sites were chosen to be in areas that could best benefit the Norfolk community.

The sites will be serving a cold lunch on Dec. 26, 27, and 30 and Jan. 2 and 3.

“We are hoping to expand this partnership to more sites to continue serving children year-round so they don’t go hungry when school is out,” NPS Nutrition Education & Communications Specialist Livia Berg said about if the pilot is successful.

The serving times will be :

Norview Community Center: Noon to 1 p.m.

Berkely Community Center: 11 to 2 p.m.

Menus for the winter break sites can be found here: nps.nutrislice.com

