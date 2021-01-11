Norfolk city officials planning virtual ceremony, concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Black American civil rights leader Martin Luther King (1929 – 1968) addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC, where he gave his ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a virtual ceremony and concert.

Watch the special virtual ceremony airing on COX channel Norfolk TV48, NorfolkTV YouTube channel, and Norfolk Facebook page on January 18.

The in-person ceremony and march will not be held this year due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

The virtual ceremony will include special messages from Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander and Vice Mayor Martin Thomas, Jr. and look back to the January 2020 celebration at the Attucks Theatre and wreath-laying ceremony.



The ceremony will also have a keynote address delivered by humanitarian and civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Yvonne Y. Delk, and several special musical performances that included singer, songwriter, actress and Norfolk native, Ms. Jessie Wagner.

The 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr virtual ceremony will air on COX channel TV 48 beginning Monday, January 18 through Saturday, January 23 at the following times:

12:00 a.m.

4:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

You can watch the ceremony beginning 10 a.m.