Norfolk city offices to close for Juneteenth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday morning, the City of Norfolk announced that their city offices will be closed on Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth.

The closure includes the Norfolk Courthouse, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health. In addition, the library and recreation centers will also be closed.

City offices will reopen as usual on Monday, June 21.

Wate Management trash collection will continue as usual. However, requests for bulk waste collection must be made by 3 p.m. on June 17.