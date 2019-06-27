Norfolk city manager to be selected as president, CEO of regional alliance

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s city manager is leaving his current position to lead a regional economic development alliance, WAVY’s Andy Fox reports.

A well-placed source confirmed to 10 On Your Side that Doug Smith is being chosen as the next president and CEO of the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance.

The vote is expected to take place at the alliance’s meeting Thursday afternoon. In taking the position, Smith will have to resign as city manager of Norfolk.

Norfolk City Manager Doug Smith will take over Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance known as HREDA. His greatest challenge to unite a splintered region of 17 communities under one Economic Development roof. HREDA believes in Smith to do that. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) June 27, 2019

Norfolk appointed Smith to the position of city manager in June 2017. Mayor Kenny Alexander on Thursday released a statement on Smith’s service to the city:

” For nearly three years, Doug Smith has provided the City of Norfolk with steady leadership, administrative vision, and a willingness to make tough decisions. He bravely assumed the most important role in the administration of local government in the wake of the departure of the previous city manager, Marcus Jones, and his time here has been greatly appreciated.



We will always be grateful for Mr. Smith’s service. His prior work in local government as a councilman in Portsmouth and a deputy city manager in Virginia Beach remains a testament to his commitment to public service and the growth and success of Hampton Roads. As a partner with HREDA, we are certain that we will be working directly with him to strength, diversify and grow our regions economy , and create high paying jobs.” Norfol Mayor Kenny Alexander

Smith had previously served as deputy city manager in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.