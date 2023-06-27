NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Larry “Chip” Filer has resigned as Norfolk city manager effective immediately.

Several sources within city government, not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said Filer departed his job as the city’s CEO after nearly four years Tuesday, although no formal announcement has been made to city staff.

Filer was not leading council in its normally scheduled work session Tuesday and no mention of Filer’s absence was made.

Instead, Deputy City Manager Pat Roberts led the workshop and it is believed he will be appointed to fill Filer’s spot.

A city spokesperson hasn’t responded to multiple requests for comment.

While council members publicly haven’t said anything in regard to Filer’s future, several sources not authorized to speak about personnel matters say that behind closed doors, Mayor Kenny Alexander has been pushing to make a leadership change for several months.

Two weeks ago, City Council quietly approved a “June 2023” severance agreement for Filer, which provides him a year’s pay and health insurance coverage for him and his family for a year.

Several sources confirm a majority of the City Council would have voted to terminate Filer if it was proposed. The reasons why aren’t quite clear.

Filer was appointed city manager back in August 2019 following the resignation of Doug Smith, who left for the top job at the Hampton Roads Alliance. For nearly two decades prior, Filer wasn’t in local government, but rather in higher education. He came to the city from Old Dominion University as associate vice president for entrepreneurship and economic development.

The majority of his tenure was marked by navigating the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.

Norfolk furloughed more than 500 employees and laid off nearly 60 in 2020. While neighboring cities reopened all libraries and recreation centers following government-mandated closures, Filer’s proposed budget kept some closed into 2021. At the time, he said it was done in order to keep the city on solid financial footing.

He has faced criticism for his oversight of the Norfolk Police Department and general public safety. The department saw a more than 25% percent vacancy rate in the force in the last year. However, since then, Filer put into place a series of incentives and changes to retain and attract new officers. Total crime is down 9% on the year.

The Norfolk branch of the NAACP called for his resignation earlier this year following the hiring of Mark Talbot to be the city’s next police chief. Talbot sat on Filer’s committee to vet candidates, and only applied once invited by Filer. The city auditor concluded there was no wrongdoing in the process.

Alexander, in particular, reportedly became irritated with the lack of progress on his desire to bring a new arena to Norfolk. He announced his intention in 2019. While proposals have been made, the process to develop one has occurred mostly in the dark with several conflicting statements coming from Filer.

In September of last year he said he anticipates other cities would help to build a regional arena, with more information coming in “in several weeks.” In January, he said it was still being determined where a new arena would be most feasible, with not just Military Circle Mall being considered a sight, but downtown Norfolk as well.

A FOIA request filed in May confirmed formal negotiations between the city and its preferred arena developer, Oak View Group, were infrequent for most of the year.

Alexander didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on if he wanted Filer out.

Both Council members Tommy Smigiel and Andria McClellan put out statements saying they were “shocked” to see the vote for Filer’s severance as part of the FY 2024 budget vote. McClellan said there were only “talks” of Filer leaving, but nothing finalized.

The city manager, who makes $281,000 base salary according to Norfolk’s Open Data portal, is one of five positions that report to the City Council.

Discussions about the manager’s performance and employment can legally be held in closed sessions.