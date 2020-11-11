Norfolk City Hall opens to the public by appointment only

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Hall announced on Tuesday their plan to reopen to the public by appointment only.

Starting Nov. 12, those with scheduled appointments can visit the building in-person. Virtual and phone meetings will remain the preferred method. Between visits, city employees will clean and sanitize meeting areas.

In-person appointments will be reserved for requests that cannot be handled over the phone, email or virtually.

Walk-ins are not be permitted.

To make an appointment, contact city departments here.

DMV Select located in City Hall is not open, but you can find a location that is here.

The following COVID-19 procedures are in place for all visitors:

Must enter through the doors on the Union Street side of the building and check in with security

Face coverings are required, and physical distancing must be maintained

The guard will administer a short COVID-19 health questionnaire

The public must exit through the doors on the Civic Plaza side of the building

