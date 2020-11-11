Norfolk City Hall opens to the public by appointment only

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Hall announced on Tuesday their plan to reopen to the public by appointment only.
Starting Nov. 12, those with scheduled appointments can visit the building in-person. Virtual and phone meetings will remain the preferred method. Between visits, city employees will clean and sanitize meeting areas.
In-person appointments will be reserved for requests that cannot be handled over the phone, email or virtually.
Walk-ins are not be permitted.
To make an appointment, contact city departments here.
DMV Select located in City Hall is not open, but you can find a location that is here.
The following COVID-19 procedures are in place for all visitors:
- Must enter through the doors on the Union Street side of the building and check in with security
- Face coverings are required, and physical distancing must be maintained
- The guard will administer a short COVID-19 health questionnaire
- The public must exit through the doors on the Civic Plaza side of the building
Stay with WAVY.com for more local updates.