Norfolk city councilmember elected as chair of Hampton Roads planning district commission

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) —Norfolk City Councilmember Andria McClellan announced Friday that she was elected Chair of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC).

McClellan was elected on October 15 for the position with HRPDC — a regional organization and one of 21 planning district commissions in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

HRPDC includes 17 municipalities:

The independent cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg,

The counties of Gloucester, Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, Surry, and York,

The town of Smithfield.

“I am truly humbled by the support and trust of my colleagues on the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission. Collectively, we at the HRPDC are responsible for the future of a region that is home to 1.7 million Virginians, or nearly a fifth of our Commonwealth’s citizens,” said McClellan regarding her selection as Chair.

“Whether it is combating COVID-19, mitigating flooding, protecting our environment and expanding offshore wind, improving transportation, building upon our new broadband ring, sustaining and growing our businesses, or ensuring our citizens have access to education and healthcare, it is incumbent upon all of us to continue the important work of the Commission.”

McClellan served as a member of Norfolk City Council representing Superward 6 since 2016. In addition to her new role as Chair of the entire Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, she is also the Chair of its Coastal Resilience Subcommittee and Vice Chair of the Regional Broadband Ring’s Southside Network Authority.

McClellan is also currently exploring a bid for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. Earlier this year, she launched Access for Virginia PAC in support of that exploration as well as to support Democratic candidates across the Commonwealth.

