NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Longtime Norfolk restaurant Scotty Quixx no longer has its permit.

In a 5-2-1 vote during a city council meeting Tuesday, Norfolk leaders have decided to revoke the restaurant’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP). Council members Danica Royster and Paul Riddick voted against the revocation while Norfolk Vice Mayor Martin Thomas abstained from voting. This is the third business in Norfolk to have its permit revoked.

Without a permit, the restaurant can no longer serve alcohol, have live entertainment or be open until 2 a.m.

In the revocation notice previously sent to Scotty Quixx owner Al Ragas, Norfolk City Attorney Bernard Pishko informed him that his club faced being shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit – now known as a Conditional Use Permit (CUP).

The city alleges that Scotty Quixx is in violation of its permit as their sales reports to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) do not match up with its meal tax payments to the Commissioner of the Revenue.

Under Virginia law, a business that holds an ABC mixed-beverage license must comply with a 45% to 55% ratio. That means food and non-alcoholic beverages must make up 45% of a business’s total sales.

Scotty Quixx ownership disputes this.

“We are doing exactly what is required by the city, by the state. We meet the requirements so that is why we are a little bit dumbfounded,” Al Ragas, the co-owner of Scotty Quixx, said. “Nobody can tell us exactly what we did wrong on that form.”

