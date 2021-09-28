Norfolk City Council unanimously agrees to buy Budget Lodge for $4.5M to serve as homeless shelter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk leaders have agreed to purchase a city motel to serve as the permanent location for its homeless shelter.

On Tuesday night, Norfolk City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the Budget Lodge at 1050 Tidewater Drive for $4.5 million.

The property has been owned by Vijay LLC since October 2019.

Earlier this month, City Council approved up to $140,000 to lease the property to operate as a homeless shelter. The lease would be in effect at a price of $40,000 per month until the sale of the parcel was finalized.

The city homeless shelter has been in a temporary location at the old Greyhound bus station on Brambleton Avenue in the NEON District throughout the summer and early fall.

The Greyhound station was converted on May 1 into the temporary shelter, featuring about 55 tents and services from community organizations. The city also worked to improve the shelter with air conditioning and doors, walls and a roof for outdoor units, expanded sleeping areas and onsite laundry.

