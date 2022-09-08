NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk City Council is expected to hold a meeting regarding the future of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge.

10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall has learned that city council, along with the city planning commission, will hold the meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12., and possibly vote to revoke the facility’s nightclub permit for “failure to adhere to the conditions contained in the permit.”

The meeting comes more than a month following a shooting that occurred outside Legacy which injured 4 people including a Norfolk Sheriff’s Deputy.

25-year-old Tyshawn M. Gray of Norfolk has since been charged in connection with the shooting. Gray has been charged with one count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, three counts malicious wounding, four counts use of a firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

After the shooting, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer said establishments in the downtown area should not claim immunity for actions that happen outside their establishment and that they should expect to be called to speak with City Council about why their business should stay in the area.