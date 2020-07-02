Norfolk City Council to discuss improving police report transparency

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk City Manager Dr. Chip Filer issued a statement on Thursday regarding the first steps to improving police report transparency.

During the July 14 Council meeting, discussions will take place on the release of data from the use-of-force police reports.

The meeting agenda will be released the week of July 6. The meetings will broadcast on COX channel TV 48 and live-streamed on Norfolk.gov.

“I have reviewed how we release use of force data. Releasing this data once a year in the annual report is inadequate. We can and should do better,” said Filer. “I am prepared, at Council’s direction, to work with staff and an independent third party to improve the way we report use-of-force data.”

He continued, “Improvements include frequency, level of detail, and accessibility. Our path forward will improve transparency while withholding from public release information that is legally protected.”

