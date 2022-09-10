NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk City Council is looking to make changes to some businesses during Tuesday night’s meeting to combat the growing crime in the city.

According to a document from the City Planning Commission, they will be asking the council to make a series of changes to zoning ordinance regulations regarding banquet halls, nightclubs, and restaurants, as well as the accessory use of live entertainment.

Some of these changes include:

Requiring a conditional use permit (CUP) for any restaurant proposing to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption

Establishing a standard two-year time limit for nightclub and live entertainment CUP

The planning commission is also looking to modify the definition of “entertainment” to clearly state what activities can and cannot be considered entertainment, as well as the definition of “disc jockey” to include “virtual DJs”.

Legacy Lounge in Norfolk released a statement on Saturday regarding the upcoming council meeting.

We have accepted the invitation made by City Manager Filer during a recent news broadcast. We look forward to explaining our reasons for selecting the City of Norfolk as the home for Legacy Lounge before the City Council. As the owners of Legacy Lounge, we selected Downtown Norfolk willingly and collaboratively. It is for that reason we have extended a standing invitation for a tour and meeting with our ownership team to the elected and civic stakeholders who share our interest in a successful, vibrant, and safe Downtown prior to any decision that would be made without dialogue.

Business owners across the city have expressed concerns over what these changes could mean for their establishment. Several late-night business owners and those who work in live entertainment have signed up to speak at the meeting to oppose the proposal.