Norfolk City Council approves funding, lease to move temporary Greyhound station homeless shelter to Budget Lodge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s temporary homeless shelter has found a permanent home in a local motel.

On Tuesday, Norfolk City Council unanimously approved up to $140,000 for a lease with Vijay LLC for the Budget Lodge property at 1050 Tidewater Drive. It will serve as a transitional housing facility.

The homeless shelter has been in a temporary location at the old Greyhound bus station on Brambleton Avenue in the NEON District throughout the summer and early fall. It was expected to serve as the shelter until a permanent facility opened.

Documents don’t say when the shelter residents would move to the motel. The Greyhound shelter was expected to be open through October.

According to Norfolk City Council agenda documents, the city will pay Vijay a monthly lease fee of $40,000 once the lease agreement is fully executed.

Documents also state the city wants to purchase the property from Vijay. The city will enter into a landlord-tenant relationship until the purchase of the property is completed or Jan. 3, whichever comes first.

In the lease, it states the city can vacate the motel at any time and terminate the lease if it gives 10 days written notice to Vijay.

The Greyhound station was converted on May 1 into the temporary shelter, featuring about 55 tents and services from community organizations. The city also worked to improve the shelter with air conditioning and doors, walls and a roof for outdoor units, expanded sleeping areas and onsite laundry.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.