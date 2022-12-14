NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk has approved apartments for an abandoned section of the East Beach Marketplace on East Little Creek Road.

As sessions ended Tuesday evening for the rest of the year, city council members approved the apartments in the Camelia Shores neighborhood.

Council unanimously voted in favor of tearing down the western portion of the marketplace and replacing it with 96 apartment units. It would also include four units designated as workforce housing.

The marketplace sits at the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Shore Drive headed to Ocean View. It currently hosts several businesses including a Food Lion location, Planet Fitness, and more.