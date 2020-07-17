Norfolk City Council approves $2 million for EPA Coronavirus Relief Fund (CORE)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk City Council announced on Friday that it approved an agreement that will provide the city’s Economic Development Authority with $2 million in funding to administer and create a Coronavirus Relief Grant Fund.

The allocated funds were initially part of the $21 million awarded to Norfolk from the CARES Act. City officials said that the EDA Board is expected to approve the agreement and overall program during the August 5 meeting. If approved, applications go live on August 5.

“Small businesses are critical to Norfolk’s economy. Despite two rounds of federal funding for small business relief, many of our businesses have yet to receive any assistance. We are committed to helping these businesses which have served as neighborhood anchors, providing jobs and support to our communities,” said Mayor Kenneth C. Alexander. “We applaud EDA’s innovative and equitable approach to addressing the ongoing economic crisis and helping our small businesses recover from COVID-19 interruptions.”

The CORE Grant funds will be available for small for-profit businesses and nonprofits physically located in the City of Norfolk affected by COVID-19. Applications will have to demonstrate a need for the funds based on negative COVID-19 impacts and priority will be given to minority and women-owned businesses. The funds are to reimburse businesses for the costs of interruptions caused by the closures.

“The creation of this new grant fund will allow the EDA to continue to support small businesses which are the backbone of Norfolk’s economy. The ongoing support and leadership of the Mayor and City Council will allow us to continue to provide some relief to our impacted businesses,” added Jared Chalk, Executive Director of the EDA.

The grants are structured in three tiers with funding amounts based on employee size.

Awards of $5,000 for businesses with 0-5 employees

Awards of $15,000 for businesses with 6-24 employees

Awards of $25,000 for businesses with 25 or more employees

Non-profits will be eligible for grants up to $15,000

City officials said there will be rounds of funding for August, September, October, and November. Grants will be dispersed within 30 days of accepted applications.

To read the full release, click here.

