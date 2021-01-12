Norfolk City Council appoints local wealth consultant to Superward 7 seat

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has selected a new member to represent Superward 7 through May 2022.

Following a City Council public work session Tuesday, council members appointed Danica Royster to the position.

Council interviewed the top three candidates for the position during the work session Tuesday.

Royster will be sworn in Jan. 13 and will be on the dais for the Jan. 26 City Council meeting. She will serve until a special election for the seat in May 2022.

Royster is a wealth consultant with First Genesis of Virginia LCC, according to the First Genesis website.

She graduated from Old Dominion University with a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2021.

Royster replaces Angelia Williams Graves, who was elected to the House of Delegates Jan. 5 during a special election. She fills the now-empty seat of former Del. Joseph Lindsey, who now is a judge for the Norfolk General District Court.

Graves had previously served on City Council for 10 years.