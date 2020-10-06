Norfolk Circuit Court considers enforcing penalty for jury duty no-shows after low turnout

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The return of jury trials at Norfolk Circuit Court has been a bit more challenging than anticipated.

It’s been two weeks since jury trials resumed following a six-month hiatus due to coronavirus, but people aren’t showing up for jury duty.

The court hasn’t had to delay any jury trials yet, but that is a concern due to the low turnout.

If it continues, the court is considering penalties for no-shows.

“We just really need our citizens to show up,” said Chief Judge Mary Jane Hall.

The court typically needs about 30 juror candidates to get started. The turnout for the first scheduled trial was incredibly low.

“We summonsed 120 and we only got 12,” Hall said. “The next jury trial, we brought in a whole lot more than 120 and we still didn’t have enough to get started on the first day.”

Hall understands COVID-19 concerns could be one factor. Precautions are in place at the courthouse, so she wants to reassure the public that safety is top priority

“We are being very mindful of everyone’s safety but we also have to be mindful of the constitutional rights of people who are accused of crimes who [are] entitled to have their day in court,” she said.

The backlog of cases goes back to March when jury trials were first suspended due to the pandemic.

Whether it’s a health concern or you have another valid excuse, Hall said you need to reply to the summons.

“A juror summons is a court order to appear,” she said.

If a citizen doesn’t show up for their civic duty, they could potentially be in contempt of court.

“We don’t put people in jail for that typically, but we do fine them. The statute permits us to impose a fine of up to $200,” Hall said.

It’s not the route they want to take, but it’s not off the table either.

“We will certainly do that if we have to do that because we are very serious about protecting people’s rights to a jury trial,” Hall said.

Hall said the court will do its best to work with you if you can’t make it to your summons — they just need to know.

“We’re not going to be unreasonable when people ask for excuses, but if you don’t ask for an excuse then we assume you’re going to come. If you don’t, it can really cause trouble for the whole entire system,” Hall said.

More criminal jury trials are scheduled throughout October and civil cases are supposed to resume in November.

