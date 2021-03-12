Norfolk churches band together to sponsor vaccination clinic in an underserved community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Pastors and leaders from over 40 Black churches have joined forces to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Norfolk.

The vaccination clinic hosted by Second Calvary Baptist Church in partnership with the Hague Pharmacy and the Greater Norfolk Medical Society will be Sunday, March 14.

The clinic will be from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Nearly 2,000 people have registered for the event already.

The pastors have advocated for their members and surrounding community members to help seniors and the most vulnerable register for the vaccine in underserved communities.

Dr. Geoffrey V. Guns, the Senior Pastor of Second Calvary Baptist Church said he hopes that many in the community will have access to the vaccine being as though, COVID-19 has, “disproportionally wreaked havoc in the Black community.”

If you are interested in volunteering at upcoming clinics or in need of the vaccine, you can contact Second Calvary Baptist Church at (757) 627-7222.