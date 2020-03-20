Norfolk church turns food pantry into drive-thru to serve community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Church service at Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk has been stopped for safety concerns during this time.

However, Friday morning, dozens of cars flooded the parking lot.

Except, this time it wasn’t for worship– it was for food.

“For us, this is just what we do every week. We’re out feeding people and we’ve made some adjustments because of COVID-19. Instead of the (food pantry), (we’re doing the) CDC-approved drive-thru process for our folks to take care of them,” said Senior Pastor at Calvary Revival Church Courtney McBath.

McBath says along with church member donations, they work with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia to stock their food pantry.

He says the goal is to feed as many food-insecure people as possible in the region.

On any given week, they help a lot of people — but with coronavirus concerns and people without jobs, the turnout was huge.

“We figured we’d quadruple what we normally see, and that’s kind of what we’re seeing. It’s a lot of folks, folks are frightened,” said McBath.

Car after car, church volunteers handed over boxes of food and jugs of water.

“I think this is wonderful. I think it’s doing great for the community. It’s great to see people coming together and helping each other during this time,” said community member Keenan Hayes.

McBath says some people even came to lend a hand, picking up for the feeble while the coronavirus spreads.

“That’s what we’ve been pushing, come get it, get it to an elderly person. We [don’t] need to be out in the fray if they don’t have to be,” McBath said.

McBath says they will be doing this multiple times a week, so be on the lookout on their social media accounts to see when the next drive-thru is going to be in.

