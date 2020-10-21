Norfolk church to host free drive-thru flu shots and groceries event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Free drive-thru flu shots, groceries, and personal care products will be given by the Iglesia Ni Cristo or Church of Christ as part of their Aid to Humanity event on Oct. 31.

The church says all are welcomed to attend on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 11:00 a.m.

The location of the event is 880 N. Military Hwy Norfolk, VA. 23502, in the Military Circle Mall Parking Area.

The Church of Christ says as part of the INC’s international outreach effort, the event aims to promote goodwill, love, and appreciation for communities, “as well as to make a positive impact on their spiritual lives by sharing the true faith through acts of kindness.”

To learn more about the Church of Christ and its future activities, visit www.iglesianicristo.net.

