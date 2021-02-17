Norfolk church takes Imposition of Ashes outside and sprinkles them on heads to be safe during pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — St. Pius X Catholic Church in Norfolk celebrated Mass earlier Wednesday morning with the Imposition of the Ashes for Ash Wednesday.

Pastor Nixon Negparanon said a ton of people showed up — something they like to see, but not during a pandemic.

“We refused to let some people in because of the social distancing. We have to follow those protocols,” Negparanon said.

For those who might’ve been uncomfortable gathering for Mass, or who were turned away, they decided to take it outside to the church steps.

That’s where people could get their ashes without even being touched.

“It’s freezing but we are doing this for the Lord,” Negparanon said.

Negparanon used the old practice of sprinkling ashes over the head, rather than the usual custom of marking the forehead with a cross.

“People have their option to do things. They can come to church if they don’t feel safe in coming into the church. That’s why we offered these other services, in order to accommodate those people who are afraid,” said Negparanon.

Henry and Irene Connoley are both members of the church who took advantage of the outdoor option.

“We think it’s a good safe way to do it,” they smiled.

For the couple, it was important for them to carry on this tradition despite COVID-19.

“I think it’s important to maintain your religious beliefs and we pray to God this Covid 10 will get away as quick as possible we hope everyone will get vaccinated safely and we’ll be able to go on with our lives,” said Henry.

The cold weather didn’t detour them or Dianna Klena who says if it weren’t outside, she likely wouldn’t have gotten ashes this year.

“I’m 81 years old and I just can’t imagine starting lent without them,” said Klena.