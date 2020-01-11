Norfolk Church promises changes after Christmas meal causes suspected food poisoning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Church says if you ate at their Christmas meal, they want to hear from you.

New Calvary Baptist Church held their annual community Christmas dinner on Dec. 21, 2019. Days later, several people had to go the emergency room according to Carmichael Flowers, a Norfolk resident who attended the meal.

The health department did not respond for request for comment. However, church leadership confirmed they were investigating.

“Forty people at least got sick from that meal,” Flowers claimed. ” I was sick, temperature. Shakes, cold … hot one minute … cold the next. Just sick.”

He thought it might just be a severe case of the flu — until his neighbor who also ate the Christmas meal was rushed to the hospital with more serious symptoms. After a trip to the doctor, he was told he had food poisoning.

“I had it for five whole days,” Flowers said. “I eventually got medication.”

Recently, the Norfolk Department of Public Health came to his apartment building — which is owned by the church — to take surveys of people who ate at the church, according to Flowers.

“The health department has been incredibly helpful in this process,” said Rev. Dr. William Marcus Small, senior pastor. “You know, we indeed regret that anyone has been affected by this.”

Small said in his nearly 10 years as Pastor, they have not had an incident like this. He says as soon as the church was made aware, they took action.

“The statement was made in church of the procedure for the health department … but we served over 500 people, it would be difficult to track down those affected who don’t attend New Calvary,” Small said.

If someone did attend the meal and did become ill, Small askes you contact the health department.

Here is a statement in full from the church: