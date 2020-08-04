Norfolk church partially collapses during Isaias, no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Strong gusts of wind brought to the area by Tropical Storm Isaias caused part of the First Baptist Church of Lambert’s Point to collapse Tuesday morning, Norfolk fire officials say.

The church was founded in 1893 and sits in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street. A Lambert’s Point resident who lives across the street from the church told 10 On Your Side that he was awaken from his sleep between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. when he heard “what sounded like a bomb.”

Sgt. Will Pickering confirmed that Norfolk first responders got their first call for service at the church around 7 a.m.

When the church collapsed, debris fell onto a gas meter, causing a leak. Virginia Natural Gas was on the scene Tuesday morning to repair the damage, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Strong wind gust caused significant damage to the front of First Baptist Chuch on West 38th. The debris fell onto a gas meter that caused a leak. Virginia Natural Gas was called to the scene for repairs. pic.twitter.com/DdyHhNyHi4 — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) August 4, 2020

10 On Your Side spoke to churchgoer George Pender who came by to see the damage. He has attended the First Baptist Church of Lambert’s Point for 30 years. He was first introduced to the church when he was a child by his grandmother who was a longtime Lambert’s Point resident.

Pender said that the church is made up of three buildings. The wall that collapsed was part of the oldest section of the building. It was once the church’s sanctuary, and the missing wall has exposed the old choir loft. Pender said services are now held in the newer part of the building and the section that was damaged was in the process of being transformed into a performing arts center.

“The structure that fell down used to be stone glass, and we stopped using this side of the church and moved to the new side,” Pender said. “The windows were stone and they started to crack, so it was an eye sore to ride past the church and see broken glass. So we decided as a church to cover it up. So that’s what you see that has fallen down.”

Pender said it’s painful to see his home church damaged by Isaias, but he believes church leadership will fix what has been damaged.

“We’re going to rebuild… this is history here,” Pender said. “This is the church where everybody’s somebody. Everybody’s welcome because nobody’s perfect. It’s a church that’s made up of people just like you and I, so come and just keep us in your prayers. But we’re going to rebuild. We’ll be back.”

