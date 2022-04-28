NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk church is hoping to bring the community together by doing random acts of kindness this weekend.

On Saturday, Calvary Revival Church is launching its Reach NFK initiative, which will include a number of community events to promote kindness in the community.

Volunteers at Calvary Revival Church

Courtesy of Calvary Revival Church

“The whole idea is to just do something that will create hope in our community, to love our city. That’s the purpose of that,’ said Shandesa Templeman, the church’s community relations manager.

Templeman, who has been a member of the church for about 15 years and employed there for two, says the idea came to them because of the state of not only our area but the city with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and violence.

The church is active with its food bank and hosts its Feed the City events twice a month for those in need.

During the pandemic’s height, they hosted events every Saturday but Templeman says they’re still seeing the same amount of people coming for assistance.

“As we know, it’s been a hard, tough couple of years with the pandemic. Our hope is to bring the community together by doing acts of kindness without anything in return,” she said.

Templeman says over the last two years, they’ve had to get creative with their ministry and this idea is one of the fruits of that labor.

Volunteers at Calvary Revival Church/ Courtesy of Calvary Revival Church

“Sometimes there are situations making it difficult for people to come to you. We want to be the church outside of the church. We don’t want to just be doing great things within our walls for our community but to spread that same home, same love outside of our community,” she said. “If you can’t come to us, we can come to you. It doesn’t really matter where you are. We wanted to make sure there was an opportunity to get outside of our comfort zone and get outside of our walls and do what we’ve done for 31, 32 years here, and spread that joy to people who haven’t stepped foot in our church.”

Their initiative will allow them to take that joy mobile.

One of their projects on Saturday will be their mobile unit, where volunteers will drive around giving out gift bags to people.

The church will also host its first-ever Feed the City Market, which will include an urban farmer’s market, non-perishable grocery items, and a free pop-up clothes shop.

Volunteers at Calvary Revival/ Courtesy of Calvary Revival Church

Volunteers will also participate in a beach clean-up at Ocean View as well as pass out gift cards to people at Towncenter Cold Pressed in Ghent and Washland laundry mat at 6049 E Va Beach Blvd.

All of the events will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Templeman hopes it will inspire others to also act.

“I would hope that people would want to pay it forward and do things out of the kindness of their heart without anything in return for any other reason than just to be loving, to be kind, and to encourage people. I’m hoping people will take from this, at the end of this, to do more good for the community,” she said.