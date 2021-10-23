Norfolk church hosts 5K to bring awareness to breast cancer and domestic violence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over 100 community members laced up their sneakers this morning in Norfolk to bring awareness to two important causes: breast cancer and domestic violence.

“They’re excited, we’re excited, we’re ready to help do our part in the community,’ said coordinator for women’s ministries with Gethsemane Community Fellowship Church, Sandra Little as the event geared up.

The awareness run/walk 5K was hosted by Gethsemane Community Fellowship Church. Senior pastor Kirk Houston says their fellowship has been touched by both causes.

“We have a number of survivors in our ministry and people who have lost loved ones to breast cancer. Oftentimes, domestic violence exists right around us undetected because it exists in so many forms so we think it’s important as a church to be a center of awareness and education,” said Houston.

Over 100 community members laced up their sneakers this morning in Norfolk to bring awareness to two important causes.

Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence. I’ll have the story on @WAVY_News at 6pm pic.twitter.com/M1Z9SMPvdW — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) October 23, 2021

Of the runners was Tiffany Kilgore whose aunt passed away in 2016 from breast cancer. Her poster also highlighted two friends who survived.

“Pretty much, I’m walking for everyone who can’t walk. Get checked, when you feel something,” said Kilgore.

Two speakers shared their testimony at the event. One was a woman who is a 3-time breast cancer survivor, who’s using prayer and faith to keep pushing forward.



The other, a man who was a victim of domestic violence, now working to stop the cycle of abuse.

There were also tents set up with resources to help educate those with questions.



All proceeds will benefit the GROW Foundation and Daughter Connection of Hampton Roads.

“It doesn’t stop here we have to continue the conversation. Often times events like this will bring general awareness but it’s up to churches and other organizations to continue the conversation and consistently educate,” said Houston.

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, CLICK HERE for a list of local and national resources.