Norfolk church hosting ‘NEST’ shelter program for homeless this week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Wednesday, Tabernacle Church in Norfolk is hosting a week of the “NEST” shelter program for those without a home.

Homeless men and women can go to First Presbyterian Church on Colonial Avenue in Ghent from Jan. 13-20.

Coronavirus guidelines will be in place, including mandatory mask-wearing, plexi-glass shields, extra cleaning, pre-assigned sleeping spots and movement restrictions.

The “NEST” program started in early December and Tab Church is looking for volunteers to help out this week.

For more information and to sign up, click here or email Martha Gorman at mjgorman73@gmail.com.