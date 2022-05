NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local church is giving away $5,000 worth of gas Saturday morning in the Campostella community of the city.

Morning Star United Holy Church says the giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. on May 14 at the Citgo gas station at the base of the Campostella Bridge on Campostella Road.

On the same day, $10,000 worth of gas is being given away at two locations on the Eastern Shore.