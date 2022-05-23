NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Basilica of St. Mary’s of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Norfolk held a vigil to end violence and racism on Monday.

At the vigil, the community prayed and remembered the lives lost in the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Laguna Woods, California.

On May 14, a white 18-year-old man shot 11 Black and two white victims at a grocery store in an area of Buffalo with a predominantly Black population.

The following day, a man started shooting during a lunch reception at a Taiwanese American church in Laguna Woods, California. One person died and five others were injured.

The Norfolk church on Monday joined others across the diocese who held the same vigil format. Names and bios of the Buffalo victims were read.

The vigil also included a scripture reading, prayers, and a call to action to end gun violence. There was also a prayer for racial healing in hopes of a more just and peaceful world.