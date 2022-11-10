NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.

According to Norfolk police, the call for the larceny came in around 2 p.m. Monday at Advent Episcopal Church in the 9600 block of Norfolk Avenue.

10 On Your Side was able to speak with officials at that church which has been providing food and clothing to those less fortunate in Hampton Roads for over 20 years.

