Norfolk church among 10 recipients of 2020 Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk church is one of several recipients of the 2020 Volunteerism and Community Award in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the winners of the annual program which recognizes the outstanding contributions of individual volunteers and organizations to the well-being of the Commonwealth and its people.

The awards are organized by the Office on Volunteerism and Community Services, in partnership with the Governor’s Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism and the Virginia Service Foundation.

One of them is First Baptist Church Lambert’s Point in Norfolk for “Outstanding Faith-Based Organization.”

For a decade, the congregation at First Baptist Church Lambert’s Point, led by Pastor Anthony Paige, has served the physical, emotional, and intellectual needs of students at the Madison Alternative School.



Each year, volunteers from the congregation collect and distribute much-need supplies for the under-resourced students who come from many Norfolk Public Schools. Throughout the school year, Pastor Paige and the volunteers also help the students work through personal barriers that have interfered with their success.

At the end of the school year, a graduation is held at the church—an emotional and moving day for the students and congregation alike.

“These ten award winners represent the depth and breadth of volunteerism and community service of more than two million Virginians who freely give their time and talents each year,” said Chairman of the Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism Julie Strandlie.

Back in August, Strong gusts of wind brought to the area by Tropical Storm Isaias caused part of the First Baptist Church of Lambert’s Point to collapse.

When the church collapsed, debris fell onto a gas meter, causing a leak.

There were no injuries reported following the collapse.

Here are the rest of the winners of the 2020 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards:

OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION | The Hope Center (Petersburg)

OUTSTANDING CORPORATION | Northwest Federal Credit Union (Herndon)

OUTSTANDING EDUCATION ORGANIZATION | HERO Club of Amherst County High School (Amherst)

OUTSTANDING SMALL BUSINESS | SecureTech360 (Springfield)

OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEER FAMILY | The Blanco Family (Fairfax)

OUTSTANDING SENIOR VOLUNTEER | Edward L. Weiner Esq. (Fairfax)

OUTSTANDING ADULT VOLUNTEER | Jean Schiro-Zavela (McLean)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT VOLUNTEER | Aniyah Hubert (Danville)

OUTSTANDING YOUTH VOLUNTEER | Olivia Gilbert (Prince George)

