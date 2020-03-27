Norfolk changes parking fees to assist those impacted by coronavirus

Norfolk

The city of Norfolk seal_308394

Photo Courtesy: City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is making changes to parking fees to help customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division of Parking has developed the Customer Assistance Program to give businesses and people “stability and flexibility” for parking.

Those changes under the CAP program include:

  • Suspension of 30-day cancellation requirement: Customers may suspend their accounts for the month of April without providing the required 30-day cancellation notice.
  • March Credits: Customers who ceased to use their parking passes after March 17 will be credited for two weeks.
  • Payment Plans: Customers may defer payment of up to 1/2 of the monthly invoice fees for the duration of the pandemic, after which time flexible repayment agreements will be arranged with the City.

The parking division has also provided one-hour free parking at metered spaces so people can more easily access grab-and-go or curbside service at downtown businesses and restaurants.

The parking customer service center on Main Street is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Customers may contact the Parking Division at 757-664-6510 or email at monthlyparking@norfolk.gov.

