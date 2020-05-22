Norfolk celebrating National Bike Month as bikes become more popular during pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — May is National Bike Month, and this year it’s taking a different path.

Traditionally, the Downtown Norfolk Council has encouraged biking to work to stay healthy and save money. This year, they’re peddling new ways to enjoy cycling.

Since many of us have been stuck inside a lot lately, bicycling has been taking off. This holiday weekend there are some fun new things to do when you get out on two wheels.

Whether you’re an avid cyclist or just getting out for fresh air, the Elizabeth River Trail offers ways to ride and maintain social distance.

“If you’re missing group rides, ERT has been putting out virtual bike rides every Friday and it’s a map. It tells you where to stop and these have been really wonderful,” DNC Special Projects Manager Rachael McCall told WAVY.com.

This week’s map features all veteran and military-themed stops along the 10.5-mile trail that runs along the waterfront. It takes you from Norfolk State University through the downtown area, Chelsea and West Ghent, then on through ODU and the Larchmont area to the Hermitage Museum.

“There’s a lot of great restaurants and other places to go along the trail,” McCall said.

Many have opened outdoor seating or you can grab something to go. Smartmouth Brewing and the Elizabeth River Trail even made a game of it. “Pedal pusher bingo” gives you activities and you can win prizes.

McCall told WAVY the DNC is also excited that Norfolk narrowed Boush Street this week, which makes getting around downtown safer for bicyclists.

“The cool thing is [it] created a little path in between the parking lane and the sidewalk so that path is available for cyclist,” McCall said.

If you don’t have a bicycle, Pedego, a downtown business, rents electric bikes by the hour or for the whole day. The city’s Pace bike-sharing program is shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Posts: