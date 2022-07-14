NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Norfolk U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized almost $2 million worth of counterfeit diabetic socks on Wednesday.

Investigators say the shipment arrived to the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, Va. on June 17 from Turkey and was bound to Loudoun County, Va.

The shipping container was holding 579 boxes of more than 118 thousand pairs of socks.

CBP officers detained the socks on June 21 and requested documentation in order to authenticate the trademarks on the packaging.

According to a news release, CBP trade experts reported on Tuesday that the entire shipment was counterfeit for violating the “Seal of Cotton” trademark.

The investigation is still ongoing and no criminal charges have been given.