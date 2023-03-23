NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Norfolk seized over $700,000 in counterfeit designer brand name clothes, purses, shoes, and other items.

According to a press release, the CBP officers examined the shipment on Feb. 3 when it arrived from Seoul, South Korea, which was destined for an address in Chesapeake.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Norfolk, Va., seized over $700,000 in counterfeit designer brand products on March 16, 2023, that was destined to Chesapeake, Va. CBP strongly encourages consumers to protect their families by purchasing authentic goods from reputable vendors. (CBP Photos/Handouts)

Officials say the shipment contained almost 70 items that have designer brand trademarks such as Burberry, Chanel, Gucci, and more. Once officers believed the goods were counterfeit, the goods were detained and photographs were sent to CBP’s trade experts.

The experts verified on Mar. 6 that the goods were not authentic. Had they been authentic, manufacturers suggested that the goods were valued at $708,097.

No one has been criminally charged at this time and the investigation is ongoing.