NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk car dealership has been removed from the Navy’s “off limits” list, officials say.

Carafello’s Auto Sales, LLC, located at 6328 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. was originally put on the “off limits” list in February for all Hampton Roads service members due to reports of “bird-dogging.”

Officials also said that the dealership sold several sailors vehicles who were not in possession of a driver’s license.

According to a press release, the decision to take the dealership off of the list came from recommendations from the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board for Southeastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina.

Carafello’s Auto Sales will also make changes to its business practices that will better support military personnel who purchase vehicles.